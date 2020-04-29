Services
More Obituaries for Ivan Masaberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Masaberg


1934 - 2020
Ivan Masaberg Obituary
Ivan Masaberg

Chamberburg - Ivan Masaberg, 86 passed away on April 26, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living. He was born January 18, 1934, in Yugoslavia, the son of the late Andrejia and Rozika (Schwerer) Masaberg. In his early years, he went to school in Europe and later took night classes in Maryland. Ivan attended Salem United Brethren Church in Chambersburg. He worked at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, MD, as a nurse, for 51 years. He loved to build birdhouses, work on any house projects and be around his family as much as he could. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Marie (Jacobs) Masaberg; three children: John and Thea, Masaberg of Fayetteville, Tammy Masaberg and Anthony Dorsey of St. Thomas, Chris and Carly Masaberg of Randallstown, MD; six grandchildren: Clinton, Dalton and Lukas Frankton, Andrew, Caitlin and Carolina Masaberg; and many sister and brother in-laws. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Masaberg. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's foundation. https://www.parkinson.org. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
