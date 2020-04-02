|
|
Ivy May Ickes
Fannettsburg - Ivy Ickes, 92, of Fannettsburg, PA passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born February 15, 1928, she was a daughter of the late David F. and Ida Mae Shoop Umbrell. Her beloved husband, Herman F. Ickes, preceded her in death on December 11, 1980.
Ivy served as Post Master at the Fannettsburg Post Office for 15 years until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of Lower Path Valley Presbyterian Church. Ivy enjoyed doing ceramics at the senior center in Ft. Loudon during her retirement.
She is survived by three children, Linda M. Ickes of Shippensburg, David H. Ickes and wife Darlene of Shippensburg, and Robert R. Ickes of Fannettsburg; one grandson, Derrick Ickes; and two sisters, Mary Lou Ocker and Rose Taylor, both of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents and husband. Ivy was preceded in death by five brothers, Clyde, Bruce, Pearl, Arthur and James Umbrell; and two sisters, Fanny Dunlap and Catherine North.
Services and interment, under the direction of Agett-Geisel Funeral Home, Dry Run, PA, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Metal Township Fire and Ambulance Company 21, 10862 Path Valley Road, PO Box 185, Fannettsburg, PA 17221 or to the Lower Path Valley Presbyterian Church, 8094 Fannettsburg Road East, PO Box 406, Fannettsburg, PA 17221.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020