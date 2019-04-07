|
Dr. J. Fred Myers
Chambersburg - Dr. J. Fred Myers, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born May 20, 1930 in Orrstown, he was the son of the late Aaron H. and Laura E. Bender Myers. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Barry Lee Myers, Dr. Richard A. Myers, Dorine Devore and Jean Wilson. He is survived by his wife in Christ, Barbara Garland of Chambersburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fred was a 1948 graduate of Shippensburg High School. He served honorably in the Army National Guard from 1950 until 1956. He earned his Doctor of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA in 1956. Fred was the owner/operator of Myers Chiropractic in Chambersburg for 53 years until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of Roosevelt Masonic Lodge #626 A.F. & F.M. in Davenport, IA.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 7, 2019