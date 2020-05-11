|
|
J. Irene Mogilles
Wilmington, DE - J. Irene Mogilles, 80 of Wilmington, DE and formerly of Chambersburg PA, passed away in her sleep on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Born April 13, 1940 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. McGill Sr. and Anna I. (Prigg) Mcgill.
Irene was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High class of 1958. As a young girl Irene enjoyed tap dancing and talent competitions. At 16 she took part in a talent show that was broadcasted on the local Chambersburg television station.
Irene longed to leave Chambersburg and to see the world. Shortly before she graduated high school Irene applied for a job with the Central Intelligence Agency and was accepted for service and was employed for a position in Washington DC. She remained with the CIA for 8 years. From there she went to work for IBM retiring after 23 years with them.
After retiring from IBM Irene moved back to Chambersburg and for a time was a resident at Providence Place where she made many new friends and enjoyed passing her time participating in the many activities offered there. She was a very gifted sewer, quilter and crafter.
Irene was married twice Emmet Spurlock and Huey P. Mogilles and has one daughter from her first union, Michelle R. Spurlock and a grandson Marcus Spurlock. In addition to her daughter and grandson she is survived by one brother, Walter P. McGill, of Mt. Juliet TN, a beloved Sister-in-law, Ruby J. McGill, of Randallstown MD, two close and caring cousins, Jenny Waters, Chaz Brown (Arneld) of Chambersburg PA and a host of caring nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Irene was preceded in death by her Brother, Charles R. McGill Jr.
Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers offerings/donations may be made to Unity In Christ Church, 4301 Philadelphia Avenue Chambersburg, PA 17202
Published in Public Opinion from May 11 to May 13, 2020