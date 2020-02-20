|
J. Nelson Wengert
Harrisonburg - J. Nelson Wengert, 82, of Harrisonburg, VA and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Wednesday morning, February 20, 2020 at his home. Born September 24, 1937 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Paul A. and Rhoda W. Musser Wengert. A graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School, Nelson was a life-long farmer and with his wife owned and operated JeNel Acres Farm. He was a member of the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren where he was active with missions and with disaster relief work. He was also involved with outdoor ministry and had served on the Board at Camp Eder. He was a member of the Dairy Co-Op, the Pennsylvania Farmer's Association, and served on the Board at Agway.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Angle Wengert, whom he married August 3, 1957; his daughter, Christine Wingard (Charles) Harrisonburg, VA; two sons, Greg Wengert (Kory) of Shippensburg and Eric Wengert (Pam) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; six grandchildren, Alexandra Smolnik (Dan), Benjamin Wengert, Zachary Wengert, Ashley Fernandez (Ricardo), Sarah Wingard, and Andrew Wingard; four great-grandchildren, Daniel, Elizabeth, Maximilian, and Valiant; two sisters, Mary Alleman (Paul) of Chambersburg and Helen Glick (Daniel) of Ohio; and his brother, Dr. Paul Wengert, Jr. (Elaine) of Mechanicsburg.
A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. A private graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Air Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service to be held at 11:00 AM on Monday at Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, 260 South Fourth Street, Chambersburg, PA. A meal will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Brethren Disaster Ministries in care of the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020