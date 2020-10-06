J. Richard Sharrah
Cashtown PA - J. Richard "Dick" Sharrah, 82, quietly passed from this world on October 4, 2020. During the last two years he was a guest at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, PA. Born on September 5, 1938, and resided his entire life in Cashtown, PA. He was the oldest child of John and Nellie E. Clup Sharrah.
Sharrah attended public schools at Franklin Township Elementary then Gettysburg Junior and Senior High School graduating in 1956. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Gettysburg College in 1960. He also took post graduate classes at Gettysburg College and Shippensburg University. He completed a 35 year career in teaching from 1960 until 1995. He began his career at Chambersburg's Franklin Street School, then transferred to Gettysburg Junior High School from 1963 until his retirement in 1995. During his career in Gettysburg, he was faculty advisor to the Junior High Newspaper, advisor to the Student Council and Junior Historians.
A 50 year member of Zion UCC in Arendtsville, he was very active in the Sunday school, severing as Superintendent several years. He was an avid fan of musicals enjoying trips to Broadway in New York City.
Active in community, he was a member of the Arendtsville Lions Club, Adams County Retired Teachers Association, and Gettysburg High School Alumni Association of which he served a two year term as president.
Sharrah is survived by a brother, Joseph Sharrah and a sister Carol S. Powell of Cashtown, PA and his only niece, Marta L. Dunn and her husband George C. Neurauter of Washington, DC.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Zion United Church of Christ, Gettysburg Street, Arendtsville, PA at 2:30 PM. The family will receive friends at the church on that Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private at Greenmount Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to a favorite charity
or Zion UCC, PO Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com
.