Jack B. Bishop
Chambersburg - Jack B. Bishop, age 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, May 14, 2019. Born September 1, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late D. Frank Biesecker and Mabel Bishop Warren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Barbara A. Bishop, who passed away on August 28, 2016.
A hard working man, Mr. Bishop worked in the maintenance department for Scotland School for Veterans Children for 29 years before his retirement. He and his wife attended Grace Brethren Church in Chambersburg. He enjoyed anything having to do with automobiles; whether it was working on cars, drag racing, and tractor pulling. He was an avid Nascar fan and collected Nascar memorabilia and matchbox cars. In addition to watching racing, he also loved old tv shows, western movies, and wrestling.
Surviving are his children, Barry W. Bishop (wife Nancy), of Cumberland, MD, Candy L. Summers (husband Troy), of Chambersburg, and Arthur D. Bishop (girlfriend Karen), of Chambersburg; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Grace Brethren Church, 315 S. Edwards Ave., or to SpriTrust Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 17, 2019