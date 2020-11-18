1/1
Jack Allen Bookheimer was born March 10, 1935 in Cito, Fulton County, PA, to Edwin and Beatrice (Souders) Bookheimer. He passed peacefully at 7:43 am on November 16, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living on Chambersburg Road, Fayetteville, PA.

Jack graduated from Hustontown High School in 1953. He served in the United States Air Force from December of 1957 through May of 1960. He was stationed in the 7050th Air Intelligence Service Wing in Rhein-Main Air Force Base in Frankfurt, Germany for 36 months.

He married Kathryn Ann Murray on April 20, 1963 at St. Mary's Church in Shadyside, Belmont, Ohio. Jack and Kathy settled in Chambersburg, PA and together raised 3 daughters.

Jack was a loving, dedicated husband and family man who will be greatly missed by his remaining family: wife, Kathy and daughters Karen (Dwayne Dell) Bookheimer of Olney, MD, Laura (Michael) Mayer of Olney, MD, and Rebecca (Gary) Knoll of Chambersburg; grandchildren

Rev. Nathaniel (Rachel) Knoll of Quakertown, PA, Zachary Allen (Anna) Knoll of Greencastle, Michael, Elizabeth, and William Mayer of Olney, MD; great-grandchildren Eden, Haddie and Silas Knoll of Quakertown, and Cora, Oliver Allen and Amelia Knoll of Greencastle.

He is also survived by siblings Robert (Glen Allen, VA); Catherine (Gerald) Peters, Scotland; Ronald (Elizabeth) Westerville, OH; Dean (Caroline) Chambersburg; Sisters -in-law Lou Bookheimer, Chambersburg; Betty Bookheimer, Carlisle; and Judith Bookheimer, McConnellsburg; Brothers-in-law Michael (Barbara) Murray of St. Clairsville, OH, Thomas (Deborah) Murray of Athens, OH; John (Mary Lou) of Galena, OH, and Sister-in-law, Marybeth (Philip) Emmerth of Wheeling, WV, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters Merril, Lawrence, Elva Davis, Clyde, Rae Mellott, Larry and sister-in-law, Laura C. Bookheimer.

Jack retired from J. Schoenaman Company in Chambersburg as the Supervisor of Building and Grounds. He was then employed part-time by Lewrene Interiors until his dementia diagnosis in February 2013.

He was a member of St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chambersburg.

Much appreciation and thanks are extended to the wonderful staff at Paramount Senior Living on Chambersburg Road in Fayetteville for their extraordinary dedication and compassionate care of Jack during these last five months.

Private graveside services will be held at the discretion of the immediate family and officiated by Rev. Christopher Frye of St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Chambersburg and grandson, Rev. Nathaniel Knoll of River of Life Church in Doylestown. PA.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for extended family and friends at a later date to be determined according to community health guidelines.

Arrangements are being handled by Brett Cornelius, Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, McConnellsburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to any of the following:

JDRF

WWW.2.JDRF.ORG

P.O. Box 37920

Boone IA 550037-0920

Alzheimer's Association

P.O. Box 96011

Washington, D.C. 20090-6011

St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church

2696 Luther Drive

Chambersburg, PA 17202




Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
