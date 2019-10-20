|
Jack D. Wyrick
Shippensburg - Jack D. Wyrick, 78, of Shippensburg, departed this life to be with his Lord on the afternoon of Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born in Harrisburg, on October 11, 1941, the son of the late Fannie S. (Seavers) Goodhart. Jack was a 1959 graduate of Big Spring High School. He married Judy L. Hippensteel on September 1, 1962. Jack worked as a supervisor for the former C.H. Masland and Sons, Carlisle, for thirty four years. He also worked at Lane Enterprises, Shippensburg, as a machine operator. Jack was a long-time member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Walnut Bottom, and served as the church custodian for many years. He was also a member of Christ Among Neighbors and the Jacksonville Lions Club. In his free time, Jack enjoyed golfing, bowling, working in his yard, and watching the Yankees and Cowboys. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and spending time with his family was the most important part of his life. In addition to his wife of fifty-seven years, Judy, he is survived by his daughter, Tamra J. Holtry and husband Randy of Newburg; his son, Kevin J. Wyrick and wife Charlene of Spring Grove; five grandchildren, Jessica Holtry and companion Michael Wright, Christopher Holtry and wife Kaylyn, and Jonathan, Benjamin, and Kathryn Wyrick; three great grandchildren, Raelyn and Carter Holtry and Brynna Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, Jack was preceded in death by his sisters, Miriam Mitten and M. Carolyn Walker. His memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Walnut Bottom. Rev. Robert Stump will officiate. Interment will follow in the Rehoboth Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church at 118 West Main Street PO Box 217 Walnut Bottom, PA 17266. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019