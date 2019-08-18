Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Norland Cemetery
Chambersburg, PA
Jack Templeton Obituary
Silver Spring, MD - Jack Richard Templeton was born September 25, 1927, in Kingsport, Sullivan Co., TN, son of Orban Fleetwood Templeton and Emma Alley Pendleton. He was married to Julia Virginia Tolbert May 20, 1955, in Washington, D.C. She was a native of Fayetteville, Franklin Co., PA. They resided in Silver Spring, MD since 1966.

Surviving are four children: Jack K. "Pete" Templeton and wife, Lisa of Poolesville, MD; Judith Templeton Bissett of Edgewater, MD; Joyce Lee Templeton of Silver Spring, MD and Janice Rae Tepper of Henrico, VA; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Dr. William Pendleton Templeton and Orban "Kenny" Templeton.

Jack was a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict. He was a registered Professional Engineer who retired from the Potomac Electric Power Company in 1992, after 40 years of service. He was the Manager of their Electric System Planning Department.

After retirement Jack was an active genealogist and family historian of the Templeton, Pendleton, and associated families who settled in Scott Co., VA in the late 1700s.

A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:30 AM in Norland Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Murray B. Stevens will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850. Online condolences may be offered on Jack's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 18, 2019
