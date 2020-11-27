Jackie "Jack" "Hap" KeithMercersburg - Jackie R. "Jack" "Hap" Keith, 85, formerly of Mercersburg, PA died November 25, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services, Chambersburg, PA.Born February 16, 1935, in Mercersburg, he was a son of the late William Edgar and Mary Jane (Trinniwell) Keith.Jackie worked for Gillans, Andrews, and Edwards Orchards during his work career.Jackie had enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, and spending time with his family and visiting.Surviving family include a sister, Emma Jean Frisby and a brother, James (Vera) Keith both of Mercersburg, and brothers, Ronald Keith and Raymond (Sarah) Keith both of Chambersburg, along with a number of nieces and nephews. Jackie was preceded in death by three siblings, Evelyn Stoner, Shirley Keith, and Harold Keith.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Union Cemetery, McConnellsburg, PA. Pastor Vera Keith will be officiating.Viewing one hour prior to the graveside service at the cemetery.Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.