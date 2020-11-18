Jacklyn Barton Fortney
Chambersburg - Jacklyn Barton Fortney, 65, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. Born October 14, 1955 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert R. Barton, Sr. and Miriam L. Hefflefinger Barton.
Jacklyn was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. She was employed at Ventura Foods, The Moose Lodge 842 and most recently Menno Haven until her retirement in 2019. Jacklyn was a member of the VFW Post 1599 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening.
She is survived by three siblings, Joan Barton Sundheim and husband William of Branchburg, NJ, Joyce Barton Ehrhart and husband George of Chambersburg, and Robert R. Barton, Jr., of Chambersburg.
In accordance with Jacklyn's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.