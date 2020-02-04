Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Schaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Gideon "Jud" Schaff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Gideon "Jud" Schaff Obituary
Jacob Gideon "Jud" Schaff

Jacob Gideon "Jud" Schaff, 47, died unexpectedly in York Hospital on Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at 3:30 a.m. Born at Waynesboro on July 29, 1972, he was the son of the late Jacob G. and Julia (O'Brien) Schaff, Fayetteville.

The deceased attended the schools of Chambersburg, Pa. and Frederick, Md. and later studied music theory and electronics through the University of Phoenix.

He had been employed at various local businesses, and last worked as an administrative assistant at Thaw Group, Waynesboro.

Jud enjoyed birdwatching, and in his youth he appeared in the Conococheague Audubon publication for having spotted in his yard at Fayetteville a white-winged crossbill, a bird rarely found in this region. He also enjoyed breakdancing, cooking, mathematics and creating background beats for Hip-Hop performers. He was known for his quick wit and scientific curiosity.

His survivors include a daughter, Samantha R. Appleby, and three grandchildren, all of Chambersburg; a sister, Jennifer Diamond, Chambersburg, and a faithful friend, T. A. Dorsett, Waynesboro. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lillian Villalobos.

Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were made through John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, York.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -