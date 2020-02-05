|
|
Jacob Kendle
Greencastle - Jacob H. Kendle, age 77, a resident of Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center of Chambersburg and formerly of Greencastle died Tuesday February 4, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born August 29, 1942 in Greencastle, PA, he was the son of the late Albert Elsworth and Mary Pauline (Kuhn) Kendle. He had worked for the former Heinz Co, Marathon Co. both of Chambersburg and last worked as a painter for his brother Robert Kendle Painting of Greencastle.
Surviving family are sisters Dorothy Mae (late husband John) Black of Chambersburg, Mary Janet (late husband Charles) Spalding of Greencastle, Jean Mummert and husband Jack of Maugansville, MD, Peggy (late husband John) Helfrick of Greencastle; brothers, Ronald Kendle and wife Daris of Cearfoss, MD, Robert Kendle and wife Carolyn of Greencastle, Thomas (late wife Sarah) Kendle of Greencastle, Garry Kendle and wife Vickie, Larry Kendle and wife Mary Lou , all of Mercersburg, Daryle James Kendle and wife Cindy of Chambersburg; 43 nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings John & wife Cora Kendle, Albert & wife Beverly Kendle, David Franklin Kendle, Randy Kendle who was KIA in Vietnam and Holly Ann Rego.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 8 at 10:00 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle with Pastor Jesse Miles officiating. Burial will be in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be given to the Meals on Wheels Program of Franklin County, 43 W. Washington St. Chambersburg, PA 17201. A special thanks to Lori Miller RN, second floor at Chambersburg Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020