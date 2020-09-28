Jacqueline Blauch
Chambersburg - Jacqueline L. (Jackie) Blauch, 92, formerly of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania prior to entering Quincy Village, passed away September 26, 2020 at Quincy Village to take her place in heaven beside her loving husband of 59 years, the late Marlin D. Blauch, Jr. She was born on June 11, 1928 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to C. Robert and Mary (Bord) Sattazahn. She lived in the Lebanon area until 1968 when the family moved to Chambersburg. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, taking walks, singing, reading, playing pinochle and bridge, and was a race fan. She was an avid golfer and had two holes-in-one during her golfing days. In her younger years she enjoyed annual family vacations to Atlantic City and Brigantine Beach, NJ. In later years, she and Marlin had fun vacationing and golfing at various destinations; winter months found them residing in Florida. She was a member of Edenville United Methodist Church since 1968.
Jackie is survived by her three children: Robert S. (husband of Ann) Blauch of Stratford, CT., David L. (husband of Denise) Blauch of Edisto Beach, SC., and Linda B. (wife of Gary) Heckman of Chambersburg, PA; three grandchildren, Michael D. (Lauren) Heckman of Mercersburg, PA, David M. (Yen) Blauch of Medford, MA, and Erika (Jack) Blauch Rusley of Providence, RI; five great-granddaughters; Hannah Blauch, Lillian Blauch, Emeline Blauch, Marguerite (Meg) Rusley and Josephine Rusley. She is also survived by two sisters; Sue Ann Schwang of Chambersburg, PA and Cecelia (Jan) Edwards of Annville, PA., her brother-in-law Ellis (Joyce) Blauch of Grantville, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with the Reverend Butch Neil officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM till the time of service. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Memorial contributions may be sent to CVAS or Chambersburg Salvation Army. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
