Jacqueline "Jackie" Shatzer
Greencastle - Jacqueline W. "Jackie" Shatzer, age 81, of Greencastle, PA died Friday June 14, 2019.
Born September 19, 1937 in Houston, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Rayburn and Calena (Edmondson) White. She married her husband John J. Shatzer on February 1, 1958 in Shreveport, LA. He died on March 24, 2019.
Jackie retired in 1998 after 30 years employment at Grove Worldwide in Shady Grove, where she worked in the legal department as a paralegal. She was a member of Two Top Fellowship Church near Mercersburg and TOPS 1003 of Greencastle. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, enjoyed cooking and baking and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving family are three daughters Lisa Kline and husband Larry of Greencastle, Gwyn McCleary and husband Brad of Chambersburg, Susan G. Mills and husband Tom of Greencastle; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Kraig, Kelli, Kurtis, Sara, Blake, Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Harper, Brock, Easton, Aubree and one brother Kenneth Myers of Shreveport, LA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Larry White and a sister Judy Middleton.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday June 23 at 4:30 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Ronnie Martin officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 - 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Two Top Fellowship Church 13743 Fort Loudon Rd. Mercersburg, PA 17236. Online condolences may be expressed www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on June 17, 2019