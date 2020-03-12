|
|
James Alden Rodgers
McConnellsburg - James Alden Rodgers, age 78, of McConnellsburg, PA, formerly of Chambersburg, PA, went to be his Lord and Savior on March 5, 2020. Jim was born on August 11, 1941 in Johnstown, PA, the son of the late Clyde Henry and the late Margaret Grace Wiesaman Rodgers. He graduated from Richland High School, then received his formal education from Susquehanna University where he earned his bachelor's degree in liberal arts. He later attained a master's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in English. He then attended the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg, PA where he became an ordained Lutheran Minister. Jim later attended Temple University in hopes of receiving has Doctorate in Theology. Jim married the late Kate "Holly" Asquith while attending seminary in Gettysburg, PA; she later passed away in 2015. On February 14, 2017, Jim married Patricia "Suzanne" Witter Rodgers who at the time lived in Murrysville, PA. Early in life, upon graduating from Susquehanna University, Jim taught English classes at Shanksville High School, in Shanksville, PA. Jim most recently was employed as the Director of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program in Fulton/Franklin Counties retiring in 2007. He was a person with many musical talents, he played the piano, the clarinet and enjoyed singing. Jim enjoyed nature, feeding the birds and spending time in the outdoors. Jim was a man who treated everyone with kindness and patience, always giving of himself, serving his fellow man. He was spiritually moved to join the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1994. Jim's last Pastoral duties were performed at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hershey, PA. Jim is survived by his wife Patricia "Suzanne" Rodgers of McConnellsburg, PA and one son Nathan M. (husband of Sonia Yelasco) Rodgers. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, the Rev. Dr. Jack Rodgers, one sister in law Dawn Rodgers, one sister Nancy "Joy" Benford and one brother in law Gene Benford. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 50 Ragged Edge Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. The family has entrusted Jim's care to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020