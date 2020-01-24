|
James Allen Twigg
Chambersburg - James "Jim" Allen Twigg, 69, of Chambersburg, PA, died on January 18, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident near Phoenix, AZ, where he was vacationing with his wife and friends. James was born in Sayre, PA, on June 14, 1950, to Allen and Barbara (Truesdale) Twigg.
James was a 1968 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School where he played football and wrestled. After graduating from Union College in Kentucky, he worked for a short time in the health care field and eventually joined his father in the Twigg Insurance Company. He obtained several professional designations, including the Certified Life Underwriter (CLU), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) and the Life Underwriter Training Counsel Fellow (LUTCF) with The American College. He earned and maintained his Investment Advisor Representative and Registered Representative licenses with USA Financial Securities Corporation. James founded and served as president of Twigg Financial, Inc. at the Parkwood Financial Center. He was a member of the Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce. He recently retired from the financial business.
James loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, hunting, cross country skiing and canoeing, among other activities. He liked to travel and enjoyed visiting family in Florida and Texas.
James is survived by his parents, Allen and Barbara (Truesdale) Twigg; wife, Sharon Cook Twigg; son, Chad (wife Rhiannan) Twigg, of Florida; daughter, Lanah (husband Aaron) Yost of Texas; three grandchildren: Kaia Twigg, Conner and Caitlyn Yost; three sisters: Dawn (husband Byron) Thompson, of Coatesville, PA; Cindy (husband John) Hartman, of Fayetteville, PA; Teresa Twigg Wolfe (Paul Geffert), of Camp Hill, PA; and a multitude of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Colburn Twigg.
There will be no formal funeral per James' wishes. Family and friends will celebrate James' life at an informal gathering at the site of James' former office, Twigg Financial, Inc. at The Parkwood Financial Center, 80 Parkwood Drive, Chambersburg, PA, 17201, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 2 PM - 4 PM.
