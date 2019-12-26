Services
James B. Stumbaugh

James B. Stumbaugh Obituary
James B. Stumbaugh

Shippensburg - James B. Stumbaugh, 64, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 14, 1955, he was the son of the late Seibert and Phyllis Ensminger Stumbaugh.

He worked at Pet Ritz for many years, and at Motts and Snack Works.

He was very strong in his convictions and beliefs. He had a strong moral compass. He loved Penn State football and Led Zeppelin. He always put others before himself.

Surviving are his children, Crystal Stumbaugh of Carlisle, Jennifer Stumbaugh, Holly Stumbaugh, Christopher Stumbaugh, Bradley Stumbaugh, Jordan Stumbaugh, Tyler Stumbaugh and Jason Stumbaugh all of Shippensburg and four grandchildren. His sister, Kay Young, wife of Rodney, of Fayetteville.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Norma J. Stumbaugh and his brother Terry L. Stumbaugh.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
