|
|
Samuel Barrick
Chambersburg - James J. Barrick, 90, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born April 8, 1929 in Newville, he was a son of the late Harrison W. and Isabel Mixell Barrick. His beloved wife, Delores I. Suders Barrick, preceded him in death on December 30, 2002.
A US Army veteran, James served honorably during the Korean War. He was employed as chief engineer in the maintenance department at the Chambersburg Hospital for 30 years until his retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed gardening and growing flowers.
He is survived by five children, Arthur J. Barrick and wife Imogene of Ft. Loudon, Melvin L. Barrick, Sr. and wife Cathy of Chambersburg, Michael J. Barrick and wife Phyllis of Chambersburg, Judy A. Fahrney and husband Joseph of Waynesboro, and Linda S. Zullinger and husband Corey of St. Thomas; 10 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Vaughn and husband Merle of Orrstown and Isabel Reed of Upper Strasburg. In addition to his wife and parents, James was preceded in death by three siblings, Samuel Martin, Helen Holtry and Dorothy Rinick.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Harold Yeager will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on June 1, 2019