Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Barrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Barrick


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Barrick Obituary
Samuel Barrick

Chambersburg - James J. Barrick, 90, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born April 8, 1929 in Newville, he was a son of the late Harrison W. and Isabel Mixell Barrick. His beloved wife, Delores I. Suders Barrick, preceded him in death on December 30, 2002.

A US Army veteran, James served honorably during the Korean War. He was employed as chief engineer in the maintenance department at the Chambersburg Hospital for 30 years until his retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed gardening and growing flowers.

He is survived by five children, Arthur J. Barrick and wife Imogene of Ft. Loudon, Melvin L. Barrick, Sr. and wife Cathy of Chambersburg, Michael J. Barrick and wife Phyllis of Chambersburg, Judy A. Fahrney and husband Joseph of Waynesboro, and Linda S. Zullinger and husband Corey of St. Thomas; 10 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Vaughn and husband Merle of Orrstown and Isabel Reed of Upper Strasburg. In addition to his wife and parents, James was preceded in death by three siblings, Samuel Martin, Helen Holtry and Dorothy Rinick.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Harold Yeager will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now