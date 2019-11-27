|
|
James C. Alexander
Chambersburg - James C. "Jim" Alexander, 86, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 17, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late George B. Alexander and Blanche (Ott) Alexander Rinker. Jim was a US Army veteran and served honorably during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Rider) Alexander; three children, Victor Alexander and wife Wendy, Gina Straley and husband Dennis, and Keith Alexander and wife Sharon; eight grandchildren, Ross Alexander, Lindsay (Straley) Anderson, Ashley Alexander, James Alexander, Justin Alexander, Brooke Alexander, Jessica Schaeffer and Loren Schaeffer; and five great grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019