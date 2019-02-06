|
James Cordell Sr.
Chambersburg - James R. Cordell Sr., age 73, of Chambersburg PA, went home to the Lord on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Jim was born May 8, 1945, in Everett and grew up in Bedford County, then lived most of his adult life in the Chambersburg area.
Jim spent more than 40 years working for the Defense Department, first as an Army enlistee in the Vietnam era. He served in the Army from 1968 to 1971 before transitioning to federal service. Jim worked as an electronics technician at Letterkenny Army Depot until his retirement in 1999, then worked 10 more years as a contractor at Letterkenny. He was a beloved coworker and dedicated employee, recognized for excellence in numerous personal awards during his federal employment in support of the defense of our nation.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved writing and capturing family moments in pictures and home movies, often volunteering to create homemade videos and photo montages on his computer. He thoroughly enjoyed touching the lives of all who knew him, making him the bedrock of an extended family that drew greatly from his generous nature, love, and faith-based counsel.
Surviving him are his wife, Nancy Grove Cordell, whom he married in 1992, and seven children: James Cordell Jr. (wife Angela) of Sterling VA; George Mellott Jr. (wife Lisa) of Martinsburg WV; Jonathan Cordell (Kristi McConnell) of Seminole OK; Angel Upperman of Savannah GA; Carrie Dietrich (husband Brad) of Chambersburg; Crystal North of Chambersburg; and Christen Cordell of Chambersburg. He also has 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Evelyn, and siblings Dixie Dunkle and Betty Jo Cordell.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 2:30 PM at The Salvation Army chapel located at 159 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg PA, where Maj. Les Walter will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Salvation Army.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 6, 2019