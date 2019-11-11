|
James E. Gibson, Jr.
Fayetteville - James Edward Gibson, Jr., 67, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home, with his family by his side. Born August 2, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late James Edward Gibson, Sr. and Mary Gertrude White Gibson.
James had driven truck since he was young and had most recently been employed as a truck driver for Hammaker's, where he had worked for the past 15 years. He was a member of The Open Door Church where he taught the God's Special One's Sunday School Class. An avid outdoorsman, he loved being in the woods hunting or on the lake fishing. He was a member of the NRA and collected guns. He enjoyed playing the guitar and had a love of animals, especially his cats. His most treasured times were those spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, all whom he adored.
James is survived by his wife of 14 years, Leslie, whom he married on August 20, 2005; four children, Crystal Barnhart (Jason) of Newville, Christine Hock (Kevin)of Shippensburg, Brenton Jenkins (Christina) of Chambersburg, and James Angle (Michelle) of Shippensburg; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and siblings Sherry Fittry Bullock of Newville, Greg Gibson (Judy) of Chambersburg, Linda Hunsecker (Kevin) of Lebanon, and Jeff Gibson, Sr. (Tracey Lytle) of Harrisonville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Anthony Allen Hanks.
A funeral service for James will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at The Open Door Church, 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201 where Pastor Mike Sanders will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to God's Special Ones, in care of the Open Door Church at the above address. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019