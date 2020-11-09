1/1
James H. Doyle
1924 - 2020
James H. Doyle

Chambersburg - James H. Doyle 96, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1924 in Ironwood, Michigan.

Jim was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church where he had served as a lector, was a member of the Young at Heart Club and a singer with Brenda's Angels. Jim had also served as the secretary on the Chambersburg Cold Weather Drop-In Shelter executive board.

He was a World War II Navy veteran. He served as a Radio Intercept Operator stationed on Adak Island in the Aleutian Islands. An avid and active ham radio operator since 1947, he was licensed as W3CKU. In 1986 he retired from the General Electric Co. in Rockville, MD with 28 years of service. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara in 2006, two brothers, one sister and one grandchild. He is survived by his five children: James G. Doyle, Mary Coldsmith, Larry Doyle, Elizabeth Gibson, Barbara Figueroa. Ten grand children: Erin Coldsmith, Russell Coldsmith, Megan (Mrs. Travis) Starliper, Kate Doyle, Samantha (Mrs. Andy) Merrell, Sarah Gibson, Alison Gibson, Abby (Mrs. Casey) McBride, Jazmina Figueroa, Ryan Figueroa. Four great grandchildren: Zeke Zinck, AJ Amburn, Gregory McBride, Blair McBride. Three sons-in-law: Randy Coldsmith, Jim Gibson, Carlos Figueroa. One daughter-in-law: Shari Doyle. Two siblings: Father John Doyle and Sister Laurentia, OSB.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11AM with Rev. Allen F. Wolfe as celebrant.

Interment will be at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA.






Published in Public Opinion on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
November 8, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deed Eddy
November 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathies, for the loss of your beloved dad. Liz we send our love to you and your entire family. Derek and Candy Hill XX
Candy Hill
Family
November 8, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
MaryJane Gibson
