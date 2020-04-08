Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mickey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Isaac "Jim" Mickey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Isaac "Jim" Mickey Obituary
James Isaac "Jim" Mickey

Waynesboro, PA - James Isaac "Jim" Mickey, age 75, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with his family by his side. Born in Gettysburg, PA on June 29, 1944, he was the son of the late Edward B. and Hilda M. Kuykendall Mickey.

A 1963 graduate of Biglerville High School, Mr. Mickey went on to serve honorably during the Vietnam Conflict. He then continued his service working at the Letterkenny Army Depot, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Five Forks BIC Church and the American Legion in Waynesboro. He was a certified mechanic and locksmith and had interest in cars and trucks, football, wrestling, basketball, and baseball, gardening, farming, woodworking, hunting, fishing, animals, however his most valued interest or hobby was time with his family and friends, where he had a smile for everyone he encountered.

Mr. Mickey is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Vickie Reichard Mickey, whom he married on June 25, 1978; two children, Christiana Mickey-Brooks and Benjamin Mickey and his wife, Katie; nine grandchildren; and one brother, Thomas Mickey and his wife Lisa and one sister-in-law, Loretta Mickey. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two siblings, Patricia and Perry Mickey.

Services and interment are private at this time, however there will be a Celebration of Life Service announced in the future. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Five Forks BIC Church or to the . Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -