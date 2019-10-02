|
|
James Jacob Lesher
Mechanicsburg - James Jacob Lesher, 91, Messiah Village, Mechanicsburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 29, 2019.
Born near Greencastle, PA to the late Earl and Stella (Myers) Lesher he graduated from Greencastle-Antrim High School and Messiah College, Mechanicsburg, PA. He also attended Bryn Mawr School of Social Work. James was an ordained bi-vocational Brethren in Christ pastor and social worker. He served as pastor of Iron Springs Brethren in Christ Church, Fairfield, PA and Perkiomen Valley Brethren in Christ Church, Collegeville, PA. As a social worker he served as a Caseworker with Adams County Child Welfare, Gettysburg, PA, Counselor at New Life Boys Ranch, Harleysville, PA, Executive Director of Messiah Children's Home, Mount Joy, PA, Director of Admissions and Social Services at Messiah Village, Mechanicsburg, PA and Manager of Mount Joy Country Homes, Mount Joy, PA.
James is survived by Margaret Ann (Wenger) Lesher (married November 23, 1950), his son Emerson L. (Ruth Detweiler) Lesher, Mechanicsburg, PA and his daughter Emily A. (Eric) Wolgemuth, Elizabethtown, PA. He is survived by four grandchildren, Benjamin (Rachel Moffet) Lesher, Katherine (Paul Boyed) Lesher, Winston (Amanda Hershey) Wolgemuth, Juston Wolgemuth, and three great grandchildren Ava G. Lesher, Henry E. Lesher, and Hiram L. Wolgemuth. He is also survived by his brother Marvin (Mary) Lesher and sister Verna (Donald, Sr.) Martin of Chambersburg, PA. Predeceased siblings include Robert (Edith) Lesher and Lois (Richard) Eberly.
James enjoyed his immediate and extended family, church activities, volunteering, family genealogy, and gardening. He served on a number of boards including Kenbrook Camp, Mount Joy Country Homes, Crossroads Brethren in Christ Church, Lancaster County Office of Aging, and The Children's Family Center.
A Service will be held at the Messiah Village Chapel, 100 Mt Allen Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA at 3:00 pm on October 6, 2019. The family will receive friends and family before the service at 2:00 pm on October 6, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Cross Roads BIC Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, PA 11552, or Messiah Lifeways at Messiah Village, 100 Mount Allen Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: CremationPA.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 2, 2019