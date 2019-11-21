|
James Johnson
Chambersburg - James Allen Johnson, 92, of Chambersburg passed away at the Claremont Nursing Home, Carlisle, PA on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 after suffering a stroke on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born October 12, 1927 in Berryville, VA, James was the son of the late Isaac and Nellie Alexander Johnson. Rev. Johnson married the former Betty Ann Louise Barnett on October 7, 1950; she and their daughter, Madeline L. Wright, have residence with our Lord. He was also preceded in death by four siblings; Margaret; Rebecca; Mary and Thomas. An active member of St. James AME Church, Rev. Jim served as an Associate Minister. He was licensed and ordained as a Local Elder by the African Methodist Episcopal Church. For approximately 40 years, Rev. Jim worked as a Baker/Cook at Wilson College, Chambersburg and South Mountain Restoration Center, South Mountain, PA, from where he retired in December 1991. Surviving Rev. Johnson are two grandchildren, Harold W. Wright, Jr. and Jamia LouAnn Wright, both of Chambersburg; four great grandchildren, a son-in-law and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sellers Funeral Home with the Revs. Roger and Cheryl Wilmer officiating. There will be a visitation two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Rev. Johnson's name, can be made to St. James AME Church, 510 South Main St., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019