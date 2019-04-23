|
James K. Gordon Jr.
Fayetteville - James K. Gordon Jr., 90, of Fayetteville, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Falling Spring Nursing Center in Chambersburg. He was the husband of Joan M. (Smith) Gordon who died April 10, 1998.
Born June 29, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Dr. James K. Gordon and Catherine P. (Patterson) Gordon.
Jim was the retired owner of Gordon's Paint and Furniture in Chambersburg. After his retirement he was a bus driver for the Chambersburg School District. He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg. Jim was a graduate from the University of Maryland and served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and especially spending time with family, friends and his grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, James K. Gordon III and his wife Natalie and Catherine M. Shaffer all of Fayetteville; six grandchildren, Jordan, Ashley, Elizabeth, Maclane, Caroline and Shalee; three sisters-in-law, Sr. Ann Louise Smith of Philadelphia, Kathleen Giddings of Beltsville, Md and Frannie Smith of Hanover.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, with Rev. Richard Lyons as celebrant. Burial will follow in Park Lawn Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, with military honors provided by the VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received Thursday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown and Friday morning at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jordan Shaffer, Mac Gordon, Rick, Steve, Tim and Scott Smith.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 23, 2019