James "Jim" Kegerreis
Greencastle - James (Jim) R. Kegerreis, age 89, of Greencastle, PA, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 in his home. Born July 27, 1930 in Letterkenny Township, he was the son of the late Franklin R. and Cora M. (Friese) Kegerreis.
He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. After returning from the war, he worked with several other builders before starting his own business, as a home builder. He earned his pilot's license in 1962. James was a life member of the Harry D. Zeigler V.F.W. Post #6319 of Greencastle, a past member of the Franklin County Builders Association and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
He had many hobbies and interests throughout his life including flying, parachuting, boating, birdwatching, fishing, hunting and traveling.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Margaret M. (Myers) Kegerreis, one daughter, Deborah Kay Witmer and husband Donald, one son, James R. Kegerreis Jr. and wife Michelle, all of Greencastle; two grandsons, Daniel Kegerreis, Robert Witmer; two granddaughters, Larissa Witmer and Alisha Witmer Simon; two great-grandsons, Charles and Andrew Witmer; two sisters, Shirley Sites and Fay Group of Chambersburg.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by five brothers; Ralph, Don, Bob, Paul and Wayne Kegerreis and two sisters, Isabelle Shatzer and June Wenger.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17 at 11:00 AM from the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle with Pastor David Rawley officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 14, 2019