James L. Simms
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. Psalm 116:15
James L. Simms, 91, of Amberson, PA went home to be with Jesus on July 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda.
He honorably served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
A committed and faithful member of the Spring Run Bible Church, he also loyally supported the youth program.
Jimmy will fondly be remembered in love as a friendly gentleman who was often seen driving his VW "Yellow Bathtub" during the summer.
Surviving are a nephew, Don Burns, a half brother, Doug Smith and a half sister, Barbara Steele.
Friends may call at the Spring Run Bible Church, 20722 Hammond Road, Spring Run, PA 17262 on Sat., July 11 from 6 to 8 PM. and at church Sunday after 2 PM followed by the service at 3 PM. Interment Amberson Union Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Spring Run Bible Church designated for the Youth Program. He that goeth forth and weepeth, bearing precious seed, shall doubtless come again with rejoicing, bringing his sheaves with him. Psalm 126:6
Arrangements by Agett-Lakjer, Spring Run. www.agettlakjer.com