James L. Sollenberger
Camp Hill - James Lee Sollenberger, 59, of Camp Hill, PA, passed away on October 7, 2020 at his home. Born November 21, 1960 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Guy and Viola Martz Sollenberger.
James was a graduate of CASHS and later earned a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. He was employed as a police officer in Hampden Township and most recently as a Traffic Administrator with Penn DOT. A US Marine Corps veteran, James also served in the Army National Guard and Air National Guard.
He is survived by three brothers, William Guy Sollenberger of McConnellsburg, Robert Ellsworth Sollenberger of Sarasota, FL and Tim A. Sollenberger of Chambersburg, PA.
A private graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
