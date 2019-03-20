Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Waynesboro Fish and Game Association
10205 Fish and Game Road
Waynesboro, PA
Greencastle - James "Jim" Montoy, 55, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Chambersburg. Born June 22, 1963 at Fort Eustis, VA, he was a son of Norman Montoy of Waynesboro, PA and the late Betty J. Chimileski Montoy. Jim was a 1981 graduate of the Waynesboro Area Senior High School and served with the US Army following graduation. He was employed as a machinist at Letterkenny Army Depot. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed archery, hunting, gardening, and fishing, especially Striper fishing. He had a great love for animals and enjoyed watching the NatGeo Channel. He was fluent in both English and German. He loved riding his motorcycle and had participated in many veteran benefit rides throughout the years.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Melinda Pfister (Markus) of Germany; two grandchildren, Fiona and Isabella; four siblings, Tony Montoy (Norma) of Waynesboro, Leon Montoy (companion Elineen) of Dover, DE, Norma "Sis" Bard (Dan) of Frederick, MD, and Norman "Bud" Montoy (companion Chris) of Charlotte Hall, MD; his companion, Joanne O'Brien-Kaighn and her daughter Kristi Kaighn; his pets Miss Feather and Mr. Dusty; and numerous friends locally and in Germany.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be held at from Noon-2:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Waynesboro Fish and Game Association, 10205 Fish and Game Road, Waynesboro, PA.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 20, 2019
