James R. Heckler, Sr.



On November 7th, 2020, James R. Heckler Sr. passed away, age 95. He was born August 14, 1925 in Chambersburg, Penn. to Maurice and Marjorie Heckler.



Along with his parents, Jim was proceeded in death by the love of his life, the former Harriett Williams, his wife for 65 years. He is survived by his son Jim (wife Lisa) of Fort Myers, Fla. and daughter Karen Stathas (husband Nick) of Greenwood, SC.



Adding to Jim and Harriett's happiness in life was a loving family of six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.



After graduating from Chambersburg High School in 1943, Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. During his enlistment, he served as a rifle instructor at Paris Island and with the 4th Marine Division, with whom, he went ashore in the battle of Iwo Jima. his next over seas assignment was with the Occupation on Okinawa. Among his award was the Asian Pacific Ribbon, with one gold star, and the Presidential Unit Citation.



After military service, he graduated from Shippensburg College and received his masters and advanced degree work from Pennsylvania State University.



A career in public education in central Pennsylvania, totaled35 years. Part of his career included tenure as Superintendent of schools.



Upon retirement in 1982, he and his wife moved to Fort Myers, Florida. Both he and Harriett were avid golfers and enjoyed the sunny climate in South West Florida.



At the time of Jim's death, he was a resident of the Shell Point Retirement community where he spent many happy years.



Fort Myers Memorial Gardens helped to plan Jim's arrangements. Burial will be at the National Veterans Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store