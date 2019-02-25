|
|
James R. Shew
Chambersburg - James R. Shew, 87 of Chambersburg passed away on February 22, 2019 at the Chambersburg hospital surrounded by his family. He was born November 2, 1931 in Rouzerville, Pa. to Grover and Mary (Barnhart) Shew. He was a lifelong resident in the area where he worked several jobs. He was a farmer, milk delivery man, school bus driver and a machinist at Frick Co. He was a dad, granddad and great granddad and loved to spend time with his family. He loved to hunt and go camping, farm and gardening, loved to listen to blue grass music. He served about 8 years in the Army and reserves. He was a Brother of the Brush in Waynesboro for many years. He met the love of his life, the late Janet Davis Shew and raised two children here in Chambersburg. James is survived by his son Alan and his wife, Elizabeth Shew of Chambersburg, and daughter; Brenda and her husband, Craig Keefer of St. Thomas; five grandchildren and 9 great -grandchildren; one brother, Richard Shew of Waynesboro; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Janet Shew, five brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be at Robert Hendricks Funeral Home in Parklawns Cemetery on Monday February 25, 2019 from 6 pm till 8pm. Family will receive friends on Tuesday February 26, 2019 from 10am until the start of the service at 11 am. with Pastors ; James Solenberger and Gary Shew officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Garden. Condolences to RobertLhendricks.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 25, 2019