James Raymond Mellott
James Raymond Mellott

Chambersburg - James Raymond Mellott, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home. Born May 5, 1942 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Lloyd M. and Ethel M. (North) Mellott.

A United States Navy Veteran, Jim honorably served his country for 33 years. Following his service, he worked at Wal Mart in Chambersburg in the customer returns department. He was a member of the George Washington Lodge #143 F& AM and loved playing the guitar.

Jim is survived by his siblings, Kenneth Mellott, Larry Mellott, Martha Figur, Cindy Freeman, and Genevieve McDonough. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ronald, Donald, Lloyd and Louis Mellott, and Geraldine Misner.

Private graveside services will be conducted in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Condolences and memories may be shared on his page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
August 3, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
