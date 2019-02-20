James Strock



Chambersburg - James Edward Strock, 86, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Quincy. He was born Sept. 18, 1932 in Culbertson, the son of the late Harry W. and Mary (Hargleroad) Strock. He was a 1950 graduate of C.H.S. and a 1960 graduate of Shippensburg State College. From 1953-1955, he served in the U.S. Army. On January 23, 1955, he married his wife of 64 years, Carole Townsend. James was a member of the George Washington Masonic Lodge #143, the Harrisburg Consistory and a past member of the American Legion. He taught at Fairfield H.S. from 1960-1969 and then went to Scotland School for Veteran's Children where he taught math and was the head track coach. James was a true equestrian, passionate about everything that had to do with horses. He also enjoyed flying and had his private pilots license. In addition to his wife, Carole Strock, he is survived by his son, Jamie L. Strock (Dore); granddaughter, Jessica Strock Gabler (Ken); three brothers: Jan, Terry and Dennis Strock; two sisters: Shirley Fahnestock and Nancy Fife (Mike). He was preceded in death by two brothers: Jack and Lynn Strock. The funeral will be held at 1p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Sellers Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 11-1p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Jim's name to the Shreiner's Children Hospital, 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary