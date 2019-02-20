Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Strock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Strock


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Strock Obituary
James Strock

Chambersburg - James Edward Strock, 86, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Quincy. He was born Sept. 18, 1932 in Culbertson, the son of the late Harry W. and Mary (Hargleroad) Strock. He was a 1950 graduate of C.H.S. and a 1960 graduate of Shippensburg State College. From 1953-1955, he served in the U.S. Army. On January 23, 1955, he married his wife of 64 years, Carole Townsend. James was a member of the George Washington Masonic Lodge #143, the Harrisburg Consistory and a past member of the American Legion. He taught at Fairfield H.S. from 1960-1969 and then went to Scotland School for Veteran's Children where he taught math and was the head track coach. James was a true equestrian, passionate about everything that had to do with horses. He also enjoyed flying and had his private pilots license. In addition to his wife, Carole Strock, he is survived by his son, Jamie L. Strock (Dore); granddaughter, Jessica Strock Gabler (Ken); three brothers: Jan, Terry and Dennis Strock; two sisters: Shirley Fahnestock and Nancy Fife (Mike). He was preceded in death by two brothers: Jack and Lynn Strock. The funeral will be held at 1p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Sellers Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 11-1p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Jim's name to the Shreiner's Children Hospital, 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Sellers Funeral Home
Download Now