Chambersburg - James W. McCleary, age 76, a resident of Magnolia's of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Manor Care in Chambersburg. Born December 14, 1943, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Robert W. McCleary and Jennis Baker Zimmerman.

A U. S. Air Force veteran, Mr. McCleary served honorably during the Vietnam Conflict. He continued his service, working at Letterkenny Army Depot for over 30 years, where he later retired. He was a member of the VFW Post 1599 and AmVets Post 224, both in Chambersburg. Mr. McCleary enjoyed watching sports and working on computers.

The last of his immediate family, Mr. McCleary is survived by a half-sister, Peggy West, three nieces, three nephews, and his caregivers at Magnolia's of Chambersburg, which he considered his family. He will be especially missed by a special niece and caregiver, Kim Jessell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Robert McCleary, Richard McCleary, Carolyn Carmack, and Russell Zimmerman and one niece.

Services and interment are private at this time. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
