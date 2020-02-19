|
James William Replogle
Chambersburg - James William "Jim" Replogle, 78, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on Christmas of 1941 in Roaring Spring, PA, he was a son of the late Nathaniel and Kathryn Hall Replogle.
Jim was a 1959 graduate of Northern Bedford County High School and later attended Penn State Altoona. A US Army veteran, Jim served honorably from 1960 - 63 with the 2nd Armored Division in Fort Hood, TX. He was employed as a Network Engineer with United Telephone - Sprint Company of PA until his retirement in 2000 after 33 years of service. He was also self-employed in all types of construction and remodeling since the late 1950's. Jim was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chambersburg, the 2nd Armored Division Association, Bedford Masonic Lodge No. 320, the Telephone Pioneer Association and past president of Keyston/Garden State Chapter of ITPA and the Benjamin M. Witmer Telephone Pioneer Club. He was also a life member of American Legion Post 46, Veterans of Vietnam War, Inc., the Marine Corps League Post 41, Amvets Post 10, and the Conococheague Redmen Tribe/Council 84.
He was survived by his wife of 16 years, Delores Jean Shifflett Replogle, whom he married on April 22, 2003, five step-children, Shane Shifflett (Denise) of Warner Robins, GA, Angela Shifflett Myers (Donnie) of Hagerstown, Tracey Hammond (Jamie) of Chambersburg, April Katavitch (Bill) of Chambersburg and Angela Bietsch of Chambersburg; 13 step-grandchildren, CPT. Shane Perry USAF (Martha) of Alaska, Pierce, Jorge, Lexus and Lili Shifflett, Julayne Kolodiej (Mike), Tyler (Ann Marie) George, Amber, Ashlyn and Austin Katavitch, Dylan McIliveen and Brin Hammond; four great-step-grandchildren, Ethan Watson, James and Theodore Perry and Ham Kolodiej; and his brother, Donald Blair Replogle of New Enterprise, PA. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Myers Replogle in 2001.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Rev. John Kratz will officiate. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020