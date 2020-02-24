Services
Jane K. Rhinehart

Jane K. Rhinehart Obituary
Jane K. Rhinehart

Chambersburg - Jane K. Rhinehart, 90, of Chambersburg passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Providence Place of Chambersburg. Born Wednesday, July 24, 1929 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Sue Kendall Hall.

Jane attended the King Street United Brethren Church, Chambersburg. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ at church when she was younger, she enjoyed playing cards, cross stitching, shopping, going to the movies and dancing. Jane loved her dogs, especially her last dog Maggie.

She is survived by two children, Alan B. (wife Deborah) Rhinehart, Shippensburg and Karen A. Coldsmith, Chambersburg; Grandchildren, Kristoffer B. (wife Lisa) Rhinehart, Shippensburg, Justin M. (wife Jennifer) Rhinehart, Roanoke, TX, Scott K. (wife Amber) Rhinehart, Shippensburg; great grandchildren, Kiersten, Daniel, Ethan, Leia, Aila, Kian and Jude; two step grandchildren; eight step great grandchildren; and eight step great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin B. Rhinehaert, who passed away January 24, 2004 and her son in-law, Dennis Coldsmith. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Rev. Ron Cook officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday, in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
