Jane Kay Butler
Chambersburg, PA - Jane Kay Butler, age 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Menno Haven Rehab Center. Born May 20, 1930, in Harvey, IL, she was the daughter of the late Herschel B. and Maude L. Hanes Rogers.
Jane was a graduate of Thornton High School in Harvey, IL. She and her husband, Charles "Chuck" were married on November 14, 1948, in Harvey, IL and resided in Libertyville until 1968, when they relocated to Chambersburg. Jane and Chuck were married for 69 years, until Chuck's death in 2018. Mrs. Butler worked at the Quincy United Methodist Home as a Purchasing Agent for 20 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Church Choir and various church groups. She and her late husband founded The Towne Singers in 1970, and enjoyed and managed the group for 40 years. She also loved traveling with the Towne Singers and her family.
Surviving are two daughters, Rebecca Dobos of Chambersburg, PA and Christy Hoover (Linn) of Webster, NY; four grandchildren: Kevin Hoover (Kayla), Brian Hoover, David Hoover (Kyle) and Megan Dobos; and three great grandchildren, Dakota, Eidan, and Conor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Lee Butler; a son, Blair Butler; a brother, Durward Rogers; and beloved friends, Clyde and Geri Johnson.
Services and interment in Norland Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Calvary United Methodist Church, 150 Norlo Dr., Fayetteville, PA 17222. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 6 to May 7, 2020