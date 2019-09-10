|
Jane L. Funk
Chambesburg - The Lord welcomed Jane L. Funk, 85, into his arms on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family in her home in Chambersburg. Born March 29, 1934 in Mechanicsburg, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Leroy and Abbie Lockwood Shambaugh. Jane was a 1952 graduate of the Mechanicsburg High School and was at one time employed at the former Stanley Company in Chambersburg. She enjoyed working as a representative for Home Interiors for many years. Jane was a member of The Open Door Church and loved to do the Lord's work at the Cumberland Valley Relief Center. She was a servant of the Lord and loved her family; quilting; church choirs; music; gardening; and especially kayaking. As a mature 80 year old her granddaughter, Emily, got her into kayaking. She taught quilting classes and sang with numerous choirs. She was a former member of Air Hill United Brethren Church where she sang with the choir; was active with the Sunshine Girls; and played in the bell choir.
Jane is survived by her husband, David E. Funk, whom she married February 14, 1973; three daughters, Evelyn Bender (Charles) of Orrstown, Susan Brightbill (Jeffrey) of Harrisburg, and Kimberlin Rainey of Wilmington, OH; a step-grandson, William Meade (Renee); four grandchildren, Brook Bender, Jacklyn Newell (Clifton), Emily Brightbill, and Conrad Bender; and four great-grandchildren, Hudson, Clara, Max, and Audrey. She is also survived by her twin brother, Jack Shambaugh (Joan) of Mechanicsburg; her sister, Margie Spahr of Mechanicsburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Baird Hershey; a grandson, Jeremy Brightbill; and a son-in-law, Paul Rainey.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at The Open Door Church, 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Mike Sanders will officiate. Interment will follow at Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Relief Center, 4225 Molly Pitcher Highway, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 10, 2019