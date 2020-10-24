1/1
Jane Smith Tarner
1935 - 2020
Jane Smith Tarner

Mercersburg - Jane R. (Sleighter) Smith Tarner, 85, of Mercersburg, PA, past away on Friday October 23, 2020 at 5:34 PM to be with her Lord and Savior. Jane had been a patient in intensive care at UMPC West Shore, Mechanicsburg, PA.

Born May 8, 1935, at Williamson, PA, she was a daughter of the late R. Glenn and Elva M. J. (Hartman) Sleighter Wade.

Jane ws employed at the former McCroy's and Stanley Company both of Chambersburg, PA, and the former G. C. Murphy Company and the former First National Bank of Mercersburg, where she was employed for 35 years.

She was a member of the former United Church of Christ, Williamson, PA, St. Paul's UCC, Lemasters, and First United Methodist Church, Chambersburg. She served as a children's Sunday school teacher at St. Paul's and was an active member of the Hope Sunday School Class and had served on the Consistory.

Her first husband, Charles L. Smith, preceded her in death in 2004.

Surviving are her second husband, Scott E. Tarner, Sr., whom she married February 2, 2013. Three children, Linda S. Baxter, St. Thomas, PA, Judy I. (Dennis C.) Piper, Mercersburg, and Rex C. (Sherre S.) Smith, Mercersburg. Two-step children, Scott E. Tarner, Jr., St. Thomas and Elizabeth (Andrew) Hansen, Reston, VA. One grandson, three granddaughters, two-step grandsons, one-step granddaughter, one great granddaughter, three great grandsons, one brother, Donald E. Sleighter, Greenvillage, PA, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM October 29, 2020, at St. Paul's UCC of Lemasters, with Reverends Robert Mentzer and Diane Salter officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg.

Viewing two hours prior to the service Thursday at the church.

Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 225 S. Second St., Chambersburg, or St. Paul's UCC, P.O. Box 105, Lemasters, or American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc. Mercersburg.




Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
