Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Small
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Stevens Small


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Stevens Small Obituary
Jane Stevens Small

Chambersburg - Jane Elizabeth Stevens Small, 93, of Chambersburg and previously of Fayetteville, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, July 2 at Menno-Haven Rehabilitation Center. Known affectionately as "Nanny", she was born October 2, 1925 in Chambersburg as the daughter of the late Sargie W. and Margaret O. (Patterson) Baughman.

Jane was employed at HJ Heinz Co, Tropical Treat, Rite-Spot Restaurant and Tracy Fashions, retiring in 1985. In later years she also cleaned homes. She was a long-time member of the Open Door Church, Chambersburg where she was active in her Sunday School, Jolly 60s and the Quilting Club making many things for missionaries and local charities and where she was the first convert under the preaching of Pastor Dr. Dino J. Pedrone. In addition to spending time with and caring for her family, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, sewing, cooking and reading.

She is survived by 5 Sons, Ronald L. (Brenda) Stevens, Chambersburg, Dennis L. (Janet) Stevens, Chambersburg, Richard E. (Darlene) Stevens, Newburg, Robert J. (Sherry Shively), Chambersburg and Quincy J. (Barbara) Stevens, Chambersburg; 17 Grandchildren, 32 Great-Grandchildren; 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren with one to arrive soon; 3 Sisters, Miriam Ryder, Helen Shoop and Patricia Moore, a Brother Eugene Baughman (Missy), all of Chambersburg; a Sister-in-Law, Patricia Baughman and many Nieces and Nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband of 46 years, Owen R. Stevens, whom she married on September 26, 1942 in Hagerstown, Maryland and who died May 25, 1988; her second Husband and childhood friend, Edgar P. Small; a special-needs Daughter, Brenda L. Stevens; a Sister, Edna McKee and 3 Brothers, Wilbur Baughman, Chester Baughman and Sargie Baughman.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Carl McKee will officiate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Open Door Church, 600 Miller St. Chambersburg, PA 17202 or the Menno-Haven Benevolence Care, c/o Menno Haven Gift Planning Services, 2011 Scotland Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Check should be made out to Menno Haven, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now