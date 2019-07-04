|
|
Jane Stevens Small
Chambersburg - Jane Elizabeth Stevens Small, 93, of Chambersburg and previously of Fayetteville, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, July 2 at Menno-Haven Rehabilitation Center. Known affectionately as "Nanny", she was born October 2, 1925 in Chambersburg as the daughter of the late Sargie W. and Margaret O. (Patterson) Baughman.
Jane was employed at HJ Heinz Co, Tropical Treat, Rite-Spot Restaurant and Tracy Fashions, retiring in 1985. In later years she also cleaned homes. She was a long-time member of the Open Door Church, Chambersburg where she was active in her Sunday School, Jolly 60s and the Quilting Club making many things for missionaries and local charities and where she was the first convert under the preaching of Pastor Dr. Dino J. Pedrone. In addition to spending time with and caring for her family, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, sewing, cooking and reading.
She is survived by 5 Sons, Ronald L. (Brenda) Stevens, Chambersburg, Dennis L. (Janet) Stevens, Chambersburg, Richard E. (Darlene) Stevens, Newburg, Robert J. (Sherry Shively), Chambersburg and Quincy J. (Barbara) Stevens, Chambersburg; 17 Grandchildren, 32 Great-Grandchildren; 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren with one to arrive soon; 3 Sisters, Miriam Ryder, Helen Shoop and Patricia Moore, a Brother Eugene Baughman (Missy), all of Chambersburg; a Sister-in-Law, Patricia Baughman and many Nieces and Nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband of 46 years, Owen R. Stevens, whom she married on September 26, 1942 in Hagerstown, Maryland and who died May 25, 1988; her second Husband and childhood friend, Edgar P. Small; a special-needs Daughter, Brenda L. Stevens; a Sister, Edna McKee and 3 Brothers, Wilbur Baughman, Chester Baughman and Sargie Baughman.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Carl McKee will officiate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Open Door Church, 600 Miller St. Chambersburg, PA 17202 or the Menno-Haven Benevolence Care, c/o Menno Haven Gift Planning Services, 2011 Scotland Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Check should be made out to Menno Haven, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 4, 2019