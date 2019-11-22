Services
Janet Fleagle Obituary
Doylesburg - Janet Fleagle, age 78, of Doylesburg, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Wednesday, April 23, 1941, the daughter of the late Edgar and Eva (Fortney) Goshorn.

Janet was a seamstress and when she retired she was the caregiver for her husband, Wilbur for many years. In her free time, she provided transportation for the Amish. She enjoyed hosting cookouts and butchering with family and friends. She also enjoyed sitting on the front porch and watching the hummingbirds. Janet loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her Jack Russel terrier, Blackie.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jackie M. and husband Elvin Parson of Doylesburg, Mary A. Fleagle and companion Doug Decker, Jr. of Fort Loudon; one son, Homer W. Fleagle of Carlisle; four grandchildren, Alan, Alice, Kieara and Trevor; five great- grandchildren and one brother, Harry "Hop" Goshorn. She was preceded in death by her son, Wilbur H. Fleagle, Jr.,

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 26 at Dry Run United Brethren Church, 18878 Main St., Dry Run with Rev. Devin Fink officiating. Interment will be in Doylesburg Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday, November 25 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the services.

Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
