Janet Forsyth
Formerly of Clear Spring - Janet M. Forsyth, 78, formerly of Clear Spring, MD died December 17, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA.
Born August 20, 1941 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late James and Helen (Robinson) Musselman.
Janet weas a homemaker. She enjoyed looking after her grandchildren and cooking. She also provided childcare for nieces and nephews.
She married Noel I. Forsyth on July 2, 1960. He died November 21, 2014.
Surviving family include a son, Jerry N. and wife Amelia Forsyth of Mercersburg, two grandchildren, Derek J. and wife Marlena Forsyth of Mercersburg, and Jeremy and wife Amanda Forysth, of Mountville, PA, seven great grandchildren, Brennen, Alexis, Thomas, Audrey, Nolan, Charity, and Caroline. A sister, Denise K. Garnes of Mercersburg, and three nephews, Andrew A. Garnes, Chad E. Garnes, and Zachary F. Garnes.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday December 20, 2019 in Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Mercersburg, with Pastor Paul A. Martin officiating. Burial in Welsh Run Church of Brethren Cemetery, Mercersburg.
Viewing Thursday 6 to 8 PM in the funeral home.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019