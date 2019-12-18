Services
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Forsyth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Forsyth


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Forsyth Obituary
Janet Forsyth

Formerly of Clear Spring - Janet M. Forsyth, 78, formerly of Clear Spring, MD died December 17, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA.

Born August 20, 1941 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late James and Helen (Robinson) Musselman.

Janet weas a homemaker. She enjoyed looking after her grandchildren and cooking. She also provided childcare for nieces and nephews.

She married Noel I. Forsyth on July 2, 1960. He died November 21, 2014.

Surviving family include a son, Jerry N. and wife Amelia Forsyth of Mercersburg, two grandchildren, Derek J. and wife Marlena Forsyth of Mercersburg, and Jeremy and wife Amanda Forysth, of Mountville, PA, seven great grandchildren, Brennen, Alexis, Thomas, Audrey, Nolan, Charity, and Caroline. A sister, Denise K. Garnes of Mercersburg, and three nephews, Andrew A. Garnes, Chad E. Garnes, and Zachary F. Garnes.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday December 20, 2019 in Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Mercersburg, with Pastor Paul A. Martin officiating. Burial in Welsh Run Church of Brethren Cemetery, Mercersburg.

Viewing Thursday 6 to 8 PM in the funeral home.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -