Janet Hughes
Chambersburg - Janet M. Hughes, 87, of Chambersburg , Pennsylvania peacefully passed away September 6, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital., with her daughter by her side. She was born on June 7, 1933 in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania to Ervin and Hilda (Rohrbaugh) Bortner. She was very involved with Grand Point Church of God where she had played piano for Sunday School Class for many years, and was a member of Senior Life.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ray Hughes, her six children; Sandra Harding of Carlisle, PA, Daniel Jacobs of Brownstown, PA, Bradley Jacobs of Spring Hope, NC, Michael Jacobs of Crestview, FL, Sharon Evans of Frederick, Md., Terry Jacobs of Seneca, PA. She is also survived by a step-son, Ronald Hughes. She was Mamaw to over forty grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet has three sisters surviving her, Ruth Shupp of New Oxford, PA, Mildred Murray of Emigsville, PA, Joanne Bowers of Leighton, Pa and a brother, David Bortner of Thomasville, PA.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Monday Sept. 14, 2020 at Grand Point with Pastor Lawrence Metzler officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery, Chambersburg. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Deacon's Fund at the Grandpoint Church, 2230 Grandpoint Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
