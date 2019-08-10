|
|
Janet Jones
St. Thomas - Janet E. Jones, 86, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away August 8, 2019 at York Hospital. She was born on September 23, 1932 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Frank E. and Susan E. (Gruver) Timmons. Janet graduated from Chambersburg High School Class of 1950. For a time she worked at Letterkenny Army Depot before becoming a full-time wife and mother. Janet was a Girl Scout Leader. She was also very active in her church, St. Thomas United Methodist, as well as the St. Thomas Fire Company Auxiliary, and the Red Hat Society. Janet enjoyed traveling on cruise ships and visiting country music venues with her son, Roger.
Janet is survived by her children: Teresa (wife of Fred) Hoch of Chambersburg, Donna Nye of Chambersburg, Michael Jones and Roger Jones of St. Thomas, and Steven Jones of Roxbury. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kimberly, Kristina, Katelyn and Steven Jones; Sara Dice, Wendy Diehl, and Cory McCartney, as well as six great-grandchildren: Caleb Dice, Hunter, Rosalynn, Bradley, and Vivian Diehl; and Skylar McCartney. Janet is also survived by her sister, Alice Kuch of Claremont, CA. In addition to her parents Janet was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley T. Nye, her second husband, Richard L. Jones, and a sister, Sarah Musser.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, St. Thomas with the Rev. Candace Arnold officiating. The family will receive friends on hour prior to the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 10, 2019