|
|
Janet L. Ellis
6/20/1923 - 1/21/2015
Five years today
If Roses grow in Heaven
Lord, pick a bunch for us.
Place them in our Mother's arms
and tell her they're from us.
Tell her that we love her and miss her,
and when she turns to smile,
place a kiss upon her cheek
and hold her for awhile.
Because remembering her is easy,
We do it every day,
but there is an ache within our hearts
that will never go away.
Mom you were the best.
Always missed, never
forgotten, forever loved.
Your daughters,
Anita, Darlene, Wannetta
and family
Published in Public Opinion on Jan. 21, 2020