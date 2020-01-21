Resources
Janet L. Ellis

Janet L. Ellis In Memoriam
Janet L. Ellis

6/20/1923 - 1/21/2015

Five years today

If Roses grow in Heaven

Lord, pick a bunch for us.

Place them in our Mother's arms

and tell her they're from us.

Tell her that we love her and miss her,

and when she turns to smile,

place a kiss upon her cheek

and hold her for awhile.

Because remembering her is easy,

We do it every day,

but there is an ache within our hearts

that will never go away.

Mom you were the best.

Always missed, never

forgotten, forever loved.

Your daughters,

Anita, Darlene, Wannetta

and family
Published in Public Opinion on Jan. 21, 2020
