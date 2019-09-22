|
|
Janet Louise Hess
Chambersburg - Janet Louise Hess of Chambersburg, PA passed away in her home on the afternoon of September 19, 2019 at 62 years of age. She was born on July 22, 1957 to Alva and Pauline (Fisher) Landes in Miami County, OH. She was married to Timothy J. Hess on October 4, 1980 in Covington, OH, who survives in Chambersburg, PA.
Janet valiantly fought an intense battle with cancer since she was diagnosed in September 2017. On September 19, 1976, exactly 43 years prior to her passing, Janet accepted the call of the Lord and chose to serve him along with other brethren and sisters in the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Millbrook District.
Janet spent much of her time serving her valued customers and nurturing beautiful plants in her little business that was known as "The Plant Place". She cherished spending time with her grandchildren, in whom she found much delight. She enjoyed life to its fullest and knew very few strangers.
Survivors include: Children, Crystal (Matt) Peters and Lyndall Hess. Grandchildren: Logan, Meg, Corbin, and Layne Peters. Parents: Alva and Pauline Landes. Siblings: Daryl (Rhonda) Landes, Bonita (Gerald) Flora, Areda (Daryl) Layman, Duane (Nancy) Landes, and Bruce (Diane) Landes. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, in-laws, and other friends. She was preceded in death by her mother in-law, Louise Hess.
A funeral service will be held at the Browns Mill Church - 8509 Grindstone Hill Road, Chambersburg, PA, 17202 at 10:00 A.M., on Monday, September 23, 2019. The service will be officiated by the home brethren and the burial will take place at the New Browns Mill Cemetery located adjacent to the church after the funeral service. The family will be receiving friends between 2:00 - 5:00 P.M., and 6:00 - 9:00 P.M., on September 22, 2019 at the Browns Mill Church.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 22, 2019