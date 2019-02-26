Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shepherdstown United Methodist Church,
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherdstown United Methodist Church,
Mechanicsburg, PA
Janet Louise (Mull) Shoop


Mechanicsburg - Janet Louise (Mull) Shoop, age 89 of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away on February 19, 2019. She was born on November 19, 1929 in Chambersburg, to the late Charles Walter and Ruth Naomi (Hock) Mull. Janet was a graduate of Chambersburg High School. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years in 2014, Jay Brandt Shoop and sister Faye N. Mull. She is survived by two sons, Larry Brandt Shoop and wife Marsha and Steven Eric Shoop and wife Doreen, both of Mechanicsburg; sister, June M. Baker and husband The Rev. Paul of Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Brenda Faye Buckwalter and husband David of Etters and Gregory Brandt Shoop of Mechanicsburg, as well as one great-grandchild, Brady Buckwalter.

Janet was an avid reader and very active in her church Shepherdstown United Methodist, especially as a popular Sunday School teacher for several decades. She often was requested to sing or perform simple, one-woman, humorous skits at church or social gatherings. Janet was a fan of country music and played guitar, often singing duets with her sister. She held a number of jobs but spent the last 30 plus years of her working career as the office manager in her husband's CPA firm. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Shepherdstown United Methodist Church, Mechanicsburg. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at Rolling Green Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shepherdstown United Methodist Church,1934 South York Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 26, 2019
